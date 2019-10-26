<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino has expressed his disappointment at Roy Keane’s criticism of the pleasantries exchanged by Brazilian players of Manchester United and Liverpool just before the two sides clashed in the Premier League at the Old Trafford last Sunday.

Roy Keane who is a pundit on Sky Sports reacted with a sharp criticism after Brazilian players of Manchester United and Liverpool parleyed inside the tunnel just as both teams got ready to step on the pitch.

The match ended 1-1 through goals by Marcus Rashford for Manchester United and Adam Lallana for Liverpool.

However, Firmino has opened up to explain what transpired between him and compatriots which drew Keane’s criticism, stating that he does not want ‘a normal’ thing to get him into any controversy.

“I don’t want to create controversy with anyone. I find it quite normal before the game to greet each other, ask how they are doing,” Firmino told ESPN Brasil.

“That’s all. Nothing more than that. But on the pitch, they aren’t friends, each one defends his club to the best of his ability. Then the rivalry increases on the pitch.”