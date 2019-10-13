<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona have reportedly added Roberto Firmino to their shortlist of potential replacements for Luis Suárez.

Reports have been emerging all weekend as to who Barça want to sign this summer with a view to slowly phasing the Uruguayan forward.

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappé have all been mentioned in dispatches by various outlets in Spain.

But now Mundo Deportivo claims that Firmino is one of the men being considered by the Blaugrana after his astonishing rise under Jürgen Klopp.

The Brazil international has become a fulcrum of Liverpool’s attack since signing from Hoffenheim in 2015, recently celebrating his 50th Premier League goal for the club.

The Merseyside outfit would clearly be reticent to sell the 28-year-old, but Mundo Deportivo say that a bid of €150m could be enough to persuade Liverpool to part with their star man.