



Legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos joked Mohamed Salah would not go anywhere close to where Sergio Ramos, when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In the first half of the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, a coming-together between the two players saw Salah suffer a serious shoulder injury and was substituted off.

Madrid went on to win 3-1 thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale and a solitary strike from Karim Benzema.

Liverpool fans have since held Ramos as public enemy number one on Merseyside, although the lack of fans at Anfield will ensure the Spanish captain has a much easier evening than he perhaps could have.





And after Friday’s quarter-finals draw which saw Liverpool pitched against Madrid, Carlos told the media:”Salah isn’t even going to get close to Sergio.

“It will be an incident that will be talked about a lot.”

On the likely winner over the two legs, the three-time Champions League winner posited his former side will edge it.

“We’re going to play against a good team.

“The first match is at home, and Real Madrid’s form is much better, they must decide the tie at home.

“The important thing is that Zidane has all his players ready, and that the injured ones come back as quickly as possible.”