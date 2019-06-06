<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Italy icon Roberto Baggio reveals penalty pain miss since the 1994 FIFA World Cup final in the United State of America.

The Azzurri finished the tournament as a runner-up to Brazil in the US as the 52-year-old blazed over a decisive spot-kick, handing the title of world champions to Selecao for the fourth time in their history.

Baggio told Il Divino Codino via Sky Sport Italia exactly 25 years after that damn July 17th 1994 in Pasadena: “I still don’t sleep well because of my mistake from the spot against Brazil.

“It’s an unpleasant situation, which can serve as a lesson. I’d always dreamt of playing a World Cup Final against Brazil and making up for the one lost in 1970.

“However, dreaming is one thing and reality is another. I’d always dreamt of a different ending.”

Baggio capped 56 times for Italy scoring 27 goals but the striker started his career with Vicenza before a spell with Fiorentina, Juventus, A.C. Milan, Bologna, Inter Milan and Brescia.