Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has encouraged the club to target Leroy Sané this summer.

Sané continues to be linked with a Manchester City departure after falling out of favour under manager Pep Guardiola.

Bayern, meanwhile, have already secured the signings of Lucas Hernández and Benjamin Pavard, with Lewandowski insisting their business is far from finished.

“That’s a super player with great qualities and great potential,” he said.

“I’ve already seen many times how good he is. That’s a player who can immediately take us higher, who improves the team.

“The transfer window hasn’t even opened yet and we already have two players, I know there’s still more to come.

“That’s for certain. Bayern has not yet said the final word with respect to transfers.”

Guardiola revealed this month that he wants Sané to stay, but “cannot force him to sign a new contract”.