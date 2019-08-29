<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Robert Lewandowski has signed a new contract that will keep him at Bayern Munich until 2023. The Poland striker’s previous deal was due to expire in June 2021.

“FC Bayern has become my sporting home,” Lewandowski told the club’s official website.

“Besides, my family and I are happily settled in Munich. I’m convinced we’ll achieve a lot in the next few years.

“FC Bayern are one of the three biggest clubs in the world, and we have an outstanding team. I’m proud to be part of this club.”

The 31-year-old joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has since scored 197 goals in 247 appearances – six of which have already come this season.

“For me, Robert is the world’s best centre-forward, and he’s been a mainstay of our team for years,” added Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“So we’re extremely pleased he’ll continue to play for FC Bayern for a long time.

“We’re certain that together with Robert we’ll achieve our ambitious goals in the upcoming season and in the years to come.”