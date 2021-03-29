



Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland’s World Cup qualifier with England after sustaining a knee ligament injury in the win over Andorra on Sunday.

Lewandowski was substituted just after the hour mark during Poland’s 3-0 win over Andorra, a fixture in which the forward scored twice to take his international record to 66 goals in 118 appearances.

The 32-year-old is regarded as the best number nine in world football and his absence will come as a major boost to Gareth Southgate and England, who have the chance to take control of the group if they maintain their perfect start at Wembley on Wednesday.

Lewandowski has been in sensational form for club and country so far this season, scoring 47 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions, including 16 in his past 10 fixtures.





Poland have now confirmed in a statement that Lewandowski will return to Bayern Munich for treatment, with the national side wary of aggravating the issue ahead of the upcoming European Championship this summer.

“Robert Lewandowski will not play in Wednesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying match against England in London due to an injury,” the statement said.

“Clinical tests have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee.

“The short time remaining until the next match excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match. This would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury.

“This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

“Treatment of this type of injury usually lasts from five to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to Bayern Munich, where he will undergo further rehabilitation.”