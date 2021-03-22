



Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Monday was awarded Commander’s Cross of the Polonia Restituta Order, one of the highest state honours, by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

World Player of the Year Lewandowski was awarded for his accomplishments in as well as promoting Poland abroad.

During a ceremony at the presidential palace in Warsaw, the Polish president called Lewandowski “a national sports hero” and “the quintessence of perfection”, in praising the footballer for his hard work.

The Bayern Munich star underlined the role of his team-mates, coaches, family and friends, and stressed his focus on the challenges yet to come.

“Perhaps, when I sit on the couch I will think about the trophies won …





“But for now my ambition is big enough that I don’t want to become complacent,” said 32-year-old Lewandowski, who helped Bayern Munich to a treble of domestic league, Cup and Champions League last season.

Lewandowski is currently leading the Bundesliga’s scoring charts with 35 goals and has recently become the second all-time goalscorer of the league, behind Gerd Mueller.

He is within reach of Mueller’s long-standing record of 40 goals scored in one season.

In his 10 full Bundesliga seasons, Lewandowski has collected eight championships, six with Bayern Munich and two with Borussia Dortmund where he played 2010 to 2014.

In the Polish national team, Lewandowski played 116 games and scored 63 goals, both national records.