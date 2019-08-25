<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Robert Lewandowski talks over a contract extension at Bayern Munich are “95 per cent” done.

Poland striker Lewandowski played a starring role as Bayern rolled Schalke aside with minimal fuss in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 win.

There was further reason for fan celebrations after the match as Lewandowski – who is contracted until 2021 – confirmed he is close to securing a reported two-year extension.

When it was put to him the deal was 99 per cent concluded, Lewandowski told Sky: “Not yet, maybe 95 per cent.”

Lewandowski hit 22 goals last term to finish as the Bundesliga’s top scorer and he is confident he will have another stellar campaign in 2019-20.

“I can always play better and I have the potential improve each season,” he added. “I can do something special on my own every season, but I try to help the team. No matter who I play against, I always try to score goals.”

His coach Niko Kovac was similarly upbeat about Lewandowski, saluting the 31-year-old’s impact on German football.

“[His performance was] sensationally good, that’s what he’s there for,” the Croatian said. “That’s what he can do.

“He has already proved in the last five, six, seven years – I don’t know how long he has been in Germany – that he’s the best striker in the Bundesliga.

“Not only in the last game, but also today. His efficiency and accuracy are unique. We are glad that we have him and I hope that he will continue like this in the next weeks and months.”