Robert Lewandowski will captain Poland in their opening game of Euro 2020 against Group E opponents Slovakia in Saint Petersburg on Monday.

The Bayern Munich striker netted a Bundesliga record 41 times last season but has only scored twice in 11 appearances for Poland at major tournaments.

Paulo Sousa’s Poland won just one of their last seven matches heading into the European Championship. They are making their fourth straight appearance in the competition.

Marek Hamsik will earn his record-extending 127th cap for Slovakia, who are playing at their third major tournament after the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2016.





Starting line-ups:

Poland (4-5-1)

Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Maciej Rybus; Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Kamil Jozwiak, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski (capt)

Coach: Paulo Sousa (POR)

Slovakia (4-4-2)

Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada, Lukas Haraslin, Robert Mak; Marek Hamsik (capt), Ondrej Duda

Coach: Stefan Tarkovic (SVK)

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (ROM)