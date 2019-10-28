<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Robert Lewandowski breaks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bundesliga record after scoring in Bayern Munich 2-1 victory Union Berlin at Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The 31-year-old striker has notched 13 league goals for the Bavarian this term so far as the Poland skipper becomes the first player in the history of the league to score in nine successive games at the start of the season.

Lewandowski has now edged Arsenal’s goal poacher Aubameyang when it comes to netting in successive games after Gabon international Pierre-Emerick scored in eight straight for Borussia Dortmund back in 2015-16 season but the record has been broken by Polish star.

Bayern Munich opened the scoring through Benjamin Pavard in the 12th minute before Lewandowski added the second in the second half but Union Berlin were awarded a penalty with Sebastian Andersson’s effort was saved.

However, Andersson scored the consolation goal, four minutes to stoppage time from the spot.

Lewandowski needs to score 27 or more goals to break the record set by Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller holds the record of scoring 40 Bundesliga goals from 34 league games in a 1971-72 season.