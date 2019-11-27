<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Robert Lewandowski set a new Champions League record after scoring four in the 6-0 win against Red Star Belgrade at Stadion Rajko Mitic.

The 31-year-old Poland striker took just 14 minutes and 31 seconds to net four goals as he stole the show in Serbia on Tuesday night set a new record for the quickest ever quadruple in the tournament.

Bayern Munich cruised with goals also coming from Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso and Lewandowski as became only the second player to score in nine consecutive group-stage appearances in the Champions League.

14 – Robert Lewandowski has scored in 14 minutes & 31 seconds the fastest ever quadruple in the history of the Champions League. Cyborg 🤖. @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/HOCI7Pk3bF — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 26, 2019

Lewandowski takes his tally to 30 goals for club and country in his 24th appearance of the season in all competitions, with 10 goals coming in the Champions League group stages.