Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler says Jurgen Klopp told him he turned down the chance to be manager of Manchester United after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

As per the Mirror, Fowler was apparently told by the German he hated how the club was run with such a focus on the commercial side, which typifies Ed Woodward’s reign.

He said: “Under [Brendan Rodgers], Liverpool were potentially on the rise again, but Klopp has taken them to a totally different level.

“I did an interview with him a couple of years ago and he told me he turned down a couple of super-rich clubs after Dortmund – one of them was definitely ­Manchester United – because he hated how they were focused solely on ­commercial influences.”

It is no secret that Manchester City were planning for Pep Guardiola’s arrival long before he actually agreed to join the club.

Similarly, Liverpool had a framework in place for a top manager to come in and take the club forward; a structure that Klopp could see himself fitting into.

Even now, the Reds’ bitter rivals Manchester United are not doing that. It’s hardly a surprise Klopp took a look behind the scenes there and decided better of it.