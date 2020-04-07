<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and former midfielder, Yaya Toure, have sent their condolences to Pep Guardiola following the demise of his mother.

Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, passes on in a Barcelona hospital at the age of 82 after battling with Covid-19.

The manager has played an active role in combating the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, he donated €1 million to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight the virus in Spain.





Toure played under the 49-year-old manager during his spell at Barcelona and then reunited with him at the Etihad Stadium before leaving England in 2018 while Guardiola signed Mahrez from Leicester City in 2018.

Following the announcement by Manchester City on Monday, Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool paid tribute to Guardiola’s mother and the African stars were not left out.

“RIP. Condolences and thoughts with all the family,” Toure tweeted.

“A very emotional day for all of us today following the tragic news. All my condolences and respect to the coach and his family during this difficult time,” Mahrez wrote on Instagram.