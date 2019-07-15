<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has admitted that the Super Eagles made things difficult for his team in their 2-1 AFCON 2019 semifinal win at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

The Manchester City winger scored the winning goal with his last-minute free-kick after Odion Ighalo’s spot-kick had cancelled out William Troost-Ekong’s own goal.

Mahrez was also voted man of the match for his impressive performance in the game.

“It was a tough game for us against a quality side. Nigeria made things difficult for us in the game,” Mahrez told reporters after receiving his man of the match award.

“They scored a penalty with decision of the VAR, but we still come back to win the game .To be in the final is unbelievable for us.”

The victory means the Desert Foxes will play in their first AFCON final since 1990 when they won the trophy for the first time as the host nation.

Djamel Belmadi’s men will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the final on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.