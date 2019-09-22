<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Algerian Riyad Mahrez was the top-performing African in major European club action on Saturday, as he starred in Manchester City’s 8-0 destruction of Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

Following a surprise loss to Norwich City last weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side were out to make a statement in the Premier League and they did exactly that, racking up five goals inside the opening 18 minutes as they threatened to record a rugby score against the Hornets.

Mahrez was a key man in City’s early blitzkrieg, winning a penalty (which allowed Sergio Aguero to make it 2-0 from the spot) and scoring himself in the 12th minute.

The North African also registered an assist for the final goal of the game, passing to Kevin De Bruyne before the Belgian rocketed home goal number eight.

Elsewhere in England’s top flight, both Wilfred Ndidi and Serge Aurier had goals scratched off by VAR in Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while Christian Atsu played the full game for Newcastle United as they drew 0-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

In Spain’s La Liga, Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist in Villarreal’s 2-0 win over Real Valladolid, Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo helped Celta de Vigo claim a 0-0 draw away to heavyweights Atletico Madrid (who had compatriot Thomas Partey appear as a substitute) and Nigerian Ramon Azeez scored the opening goal as Granada shocked champions Barcelona 2-0 at Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

In Germany’s Bundesliga, Tunisian Ellyes Skhiri had a day to forget as his Koln fell 4-0 away to Bayern Munich, Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn lost 2-1 at Hertha Berlin and Amadou Haidara appeared as a substitute in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win at Werder Bremen.

In France’s Ligue 1, Guinean Bouna Sarr scored an own goal as Marseille were held 1-1 at home by Montpellier, Samuel Kalu played 84 minutes of Bordeaux’s 2-2 draw with Brest, Mali’s Bakay Dibassy netted the decisive goal for Amiens in a 2-1 win at Metz, Youcef Atal of Algeria and Cape Verden forward Julio Tavares score a goal for their respective teams in a 2-1 win for Nice over Dijon, and Keita Balde played 74 minutes for Monaco in a 0-0 draw at Reims.

In Italy’s Serie A, Sofyan Amrabat featured for Hellas Verona in their 2-1 loss at Juventus and the derby between Milan and Internazionale saw a 2-0 win for the latter, who featured Ghanaian veteran Kwadwo Asamoah at left wingback.