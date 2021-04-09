



Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has said if it was up to him he’d be playing for Arsenal.

Mahrez has revealed his frustration at being denied a move from Leicester City to ‘top team’ Arsenal in 2016.

He told France Football: “After the title, if I’d left for a top team, it wouldn’t have been the same story.

“For me, it’s clear that I lost two years at the highest level. I lost two years! Because instead of arriving at City at 27, I could have been there at 24, 25.





“Leicester blocked me. They told me: ‘You’re not leaving, you’re not leaving’.

“My agent had spoken to [Arsene] Wenger who really wanted me. It was nearly all done with Arsenal in 2016. I was really frustrated.

“It wasn’t easy to go from being the best player in the Premier League to being a part of a team fighting against relegation.

“It’s not the same job. Everyone is waiting for you around the corner.”