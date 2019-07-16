<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has described his side´s qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt as unbelievable.

The Manchester City forward scored a last-second stoppage-time free-kick to give Algeria a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Sunday’s semifinal clash at the Cairo International Stadium.

The win over Nigeria earned Algeria a place in Friday’s final against Senegal.

Mahrez had a quiet game but he still comes out of the game with a goal and an assist, the contribution that fetched him the Man of the Match award.

The former Leicester City of England winger disclosed that it was a close contest between his side and Nigeria.

“We played against a strong team, it was one nil, and we were good in the game but there was a VAR decision and a penalty was given to Nigeria. They scored the penalty and we had the free kick and we scored. We are very happy because being in the final of the Africa Cup of Nation is unbelievable,” Mahrez said.

Mahrez stressed that the win over Nigeria will give Desert Foxes more confidence to play the final against Senegal on Friday.

“I think we have been very good in this tournament, we scored 12 goals and conceded 2, we already have the confidence I and I think this victory will give us the confidence to play the final. It is going to be another tough game but we are capable to win it. We played Senegal in the group stage and they were very good.”