Riyad Mahrez has praised Manchester City’s impressive start to the Champions League following their 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old delivered an outstanding display in the encounter, scoring the opener before assisting Ilkay Gundogan for his side’s second goal while Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory.

Impressed with the imperious display of his team, the former Leicester City star forward has taken to social media to express his feelings.

“Perfect way to start the Champions League tonight, let’s keep it going,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.

The Algeria international has made six appearances across all competitions this season, involving three starts.

The winger will hope for a starting role when City host Watford at Etihad Stadium in their next Premier League game on Saturday.