Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez won’t consider a return to France this summer.

The Algeria international is being linked with PSG in the event they lose Neymar at the end of this season.





However, the former Le Havre attacker has no interest in a return to Ligue 1.

Algerian media sources say Mahrez isn’t convinced by the standard of French football and also the heavy tax system.

Mahrez is contracted to City until 2023.