Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma has stated that his trip to Lagos for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Championship Playoffs was not wasted, after he masterminded his team’s 3-0 win over Akwa United in the Federation Cup Round of 32.

Eguma was present for most of the matches at the Super Six tournament in Lagos, and the Pride of Rivers head coach said that he was able to note the six teams’ weaknesses and strong points.

“We had our tactical plans for this game against Akwa United,” Eguma told the club’s official media office.

“I watched them in Lagos during the Super Six playoffs and studied their weaknesses with the aim of exploiting them.”

Eguma disclosed that his players’ confidence have been boosted by the win over the Promise Keepers, and that they now believed that they could go all the way in the 2019 Federation Cup.

“My players were prepared and this win will boost their confidence as our focus is to go as far as possible in this competition,” he concluded.

Goals from Kehinde Adedipe, Bright Onyedikachi, and Ossy Martins ensured that the four-time Federation Cup winners progressed to the Round of 16.