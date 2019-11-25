<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers United secured a hard fought win over hosts Warri Wolves in the south-south derby at the Warri Township Stadium on Sunday.

The Seasiders who came into the game unbeaten in the division following a win and three draws from their opening four games of the campaign failed to up their game against the visitors.

In the 37th minutes, Rivers United got the only goal of the game as Cletus Emotan sent a cross in from a freekick, right unto the path of unmarked Stephen Gopey who headed into the net.

Warri Wolves resumed the second half with more urgency, creating chances from the blast of the whistle. Three minutes into the restart of the game, Wolves won a free kick but Egbe was calm enough to gather the ball.

Moses Omoduemeke in the 50th minute had opportunity to bring Wolves back into the game, but he dragged his shot just wide off the face of goal.

The Seasiders kept Rivers United defence busy for most part of the second half, with United goalkeeper Ospino Egbe called to action yet again, making double saves in as many minutes.

While Wolves attacked, they were cautious of not leaving the back open and unprotected even with Rivers United stealing away on counter attacks a few times but the defence was alert to snuff out the challenge.

In the other end, Rivers United produced resolute defending to take all three points back to Port Harcourt.