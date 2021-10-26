Rivers United, Enyimba know next round opponents after CAF Confed Cup draw

Nigeria’s Rivers United were drawn against Egypt’s Al Masry in the 2021/2022 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Additional second Preliminary Round draw that took place on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The 16 teams drawn qualified from the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round and will face the losing 16 teams from the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League second preliminary round in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Additional Second Preliminary Round in 2021/22.

The draw, which was conducted by CAF Competitions Director Khaled Nassar, ably assisted by Egypt and Zamalek Sporting Club icon Ismail Youssef, also paired the People’s Elephant of Aba, Enyimba, against Al Ittihad of Libya.

From the draw, the fixtures for the next stage of games produced a good number of other exciting matches with the first leg billed for November 28 and the reverse fixture for December 5.

These pairings are as follows:

Zanaco (Zambia) – Binga (Mali)

Simba (Tanzania) – Red Arrows (Zambia)

TP MAzembe (DR Congo) – Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) – GD Interclube (Angola)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) – Coton Sport (Cameroon)

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) – DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Otoho (Congo) – Gor Mahia (Kenya)

APR (Rwanda) – RS Berkane (Morocco)

Tusker (Kenya) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Hearts if Oak (Ghana) – JS Saoura (Algeria)

Rivers United (Nigeria) – Al Masry (Egypt)

Stade Malien (Mali) – Ahly Tripoli (Libya) OR Biashara United (Tanzania)

Al Ittihad (Libya) – Enyimba (Nigeria)

AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) – Pyramids (Egypt)

LPRC Oilers (Liberia) – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) – JS Kabylie (Algeria)