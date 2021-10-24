Rivers United dumped out of CAF Champions League

Rivers United have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League after going down to a 1-0 defeat against Sudanese club Al Hilal at the Suez Canal Stadium on Sunday evening.

Al Hilal won the contest 2-1 on aggregate.

The Sudanese side held the Nigerian club to a 1-1 draw in the first leg last weekend.

Rivers United will now compete in the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup following their ouster of the competition.

Two-time African champions Enyimba are the country’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup.