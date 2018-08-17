Rivers United have declared right back, Markson Ojobo, Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL) after he absconded from the club’s camp.

Ojobo was expected to have resumed officially with the club on June 28, 2018 following the brief 2018 FIFA World Cup break.

He has however failed to resume and his whereabouts remain unknown to the club.

In a similar vein, the club has suspended three other players, indefinitely for absenteeism.

The affected players include Olalekan Gabriel, Morris Enete and Rolland Koffi.