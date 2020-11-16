



Rivers united goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai has stated that the NPFL side will correct errors observed after emerging champions of the just concluded Preseason tourney in Port-Hacourt.

The Eguma-led side emerged victorious following a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Bayelsa united after the game had ended 1-1.





Afelokhai speaking in a chat on the team’s preparation for the fast approaching league season and readiness for continental onslaught with a preliminary round tie in less than two weeks against Futuro Kings of Equitorial Guinea said the team is getting to know each other better with good games against league sides preparatory to their continental adventure.