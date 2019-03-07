



Ossy Martins tenth minute penalty was enough to hand Rivers United a 1-0 win over visiting Katsina United in a rescheduled Matchday 3 game decided at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Super Eagles goalkeeper was the busiest of the two shot-stoppers onparade, as Rivers United started with more purpose and tested the Eagles second choice goalkeeper in the early proceeding, before Katsina finally settled in the game as Martins Usule tested Drissa Bamba with a towering header which he tipped over the bar.

Rivers United continued to dominate proceedings before in form striker Ossy scored scored for the second time in a roll after Katsina United defender Timothy Danladi was penalised for handling his header as Stanley Eguma’s men record their first win in four games.

The first half ended with Rivers United the better side after a rarechance came for Katsina United just before the half hour mark froma good combination down the left flank by left back Sani Faisal and left winger Eric Gwammy. The latter’s wicked cross was however, fluffed by Joshua Agboola at the far post.

The second half started basically the way the first ended and Kabuga went close once again inside the opening two minutes of the half. This time, his curling effort after cutting into his marker flew over Ezenwa’s bar.

Katsina United head coach Biffo make a tactical switch within the opening four minutes of the restart when he introduced winger Bashir Sherif for central midfielder Garba Yushau. The change meant that Gwammy moved into a central role which turned out productive for the visitors.

In the 89 Katsina GK Ikechukwu Ezenwa tips Peter Ubakanma’s long range drive over the bar. He then picks up Onyedikachi’s tame header from the ensuing corner, as Rivers United held on for another slim victory at home.

The three points gained took the Pride of Rivers to third position on the log of Group A log with 13 points with two games in hand while Katsina United stay in seventh position.