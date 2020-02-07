<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kwara United coach Abdulahi Biffo has stated that the Afonja warriors can go all the way to Port Harcourt and beat Rivers united because Rivers are not impossible to beat.

Biffo said the NPFL has improved to a level where a team can win matches at any location, be it home or away. Noting that any team that is currently not doing well in the league has only themselves to blame.





”I think with the level playing field which everyone is enjoying in the league, every thing is possible at anywhere, if we play very well, and we can take our chances, then we can get the three points,” He told brila.net.

”If we don’t play very well, we have no one to be blame than to blame ourselves, Rivers United are beatable if we play well and get our tactics right, ” Biffo added.

The NPFL is on match day 18th and Kwara United have one outstanding match seated 13th on the log.