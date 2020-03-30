<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers United FC coach Stanley Eguma has stated that he is unperturbed by the possible effects of the Covid-19 break on the momentum of his team following a break that happened at a time when the Port Harcourt based side had hit a form that has gotten them to second on the league table just four points behind league leaders Plateau United.

Eguma speaking in a chat with newsmen said the effects of the break will not be peculiar to his team alone if there would be any because he briefed the Rivers United players already on what is expected of them while they stay at home during the Covid-19 induced break citing a list of training programs handed out to all players to ensure they maintain their physical shape.





“Every person is going to be affected by the break but we will try as much as possible to see how we can control it.

“Before the players left, we told them the need for them to maintain their fitness, train on their own, give them some programs and make sure they don’t increase their body weight. So they can now fashion how they can give themselves the needed fitness.”