



Rivers Angels have debunked the news of their players Tochukwu Oluehi and Evelyn Nwabuoku joining Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Pozoalbense.

It was reported that the Super Falcons players had signed contracts with the Spanish on Wednesday, however, Rivers Angels has now responded to the news and claimed the Spanish team is yet to make contact with them over the possibility of signing the players.

The club said in a statement released on Thursday that both players remained bonafide members of their squad.

Read the statement below:

“This is to inform the general public that news making the rounds about two of our players; Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi signing for a Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Pozoalbense is misleading and inaccurate.





As of Thursday, July 9, 2020, Nwabuoku and Oluehi remain bonafide players of Rivers Angels FC with existing contracts with us.

Neither the said club nor its representatives have contacted anyone from here and hearing that they have announced the signing of our players is highly disrespectful and unethical.

If and when both players secure any deals from teams in Europe, Rivers Angels FC will most definitely communicate it to the world via our various platforms but for now, neither has signed anything with anyone.

“We urge everyone to take note of this statement intended to set things right as they should be.”