



Monday Gift’s late goal was all FC Robo needed to hold Rivers Angels to a 1-1 draw in their first match of the ongoing Super 6 tournament decided at the Training Pitch of the Dipo Dina International stadium, Ijebu-Ode on Monday.

The Jewel of Rivers thought they had taken an early lead in the 1st minute through Koku Damilola who sent home a rebound off an Okoronkwo Amarachi freekick delivery from the far right but the goal was chalked off for offside by the assistant referee.

Vivian Ikechukwu then scored a brilliant volley in the 47th minute, putting the Jewel of Rivers in front. Angels were almost running away with all three points but the Emmanuel Osahon-led Robo side left it late to break Angels’ hearts.

Monday slotted home the equalizer in the 88th minute after a poor defensive clearance by the Port Harcourt side as both sides settled for a point.





Monday’s result means Rivers Angels have one point, same as Bayelsa Queens and FC Robo Queens, a situation head coach Edwin Okon doesn’t seem to be pleased with.

Okon said he was disappointed with the outcome of the game because a win was all he was gunning for.

“If I tell you that I am happy, then know that I’m lying to you,” he began.

“Conceding late in a game you had total control over is disappointing.

“We played good football today but it still wasn’t good enough because we didn’t secure the maximum win which was the target.

“It’s now left to the players to make up for points dropped today by ensuring they go all out in tomorrow’s game against Delta Queens.

“Today’s lesson has been learnt, we will now shift focus to the remaining four matches because the race is still an open one,” said Okon.

Rivers Angels will be up against Delta Queens in their second game inside the main bowl of the Dipo Dina International stadium on Tuesday by 4pm.