Angels emerged winner of the NWFL Premiership again after defeating Sunshine Queens 4-0 at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-ode on Sunday evening.

In a well-attended final day of the NWFL Premiership Super 6, FC Robo Queens played out a 1-1 draw with Delta Queens, while Bayelsa Queens recorded their first victory in the Super 6 with a 3-0 win over Edo Queens.

Rivers Angels Angels young forward Oghenebrume Ikhekua opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, her fifth in the 2021 NWFL Premiership Super 6.

The ‘Betty Babes’ troubled Rivers Angels, later on, taking over control of the game, with the trio of Abideen’ Suliat, Okah Adaobi, and Idoko Mercy all finding space to net an equalizer.

However, the ‘Jewel of Rivers’ doubled their lead just before the half-time break, as Vivian Ikechuchwu find the right angle from a close range to give Edwin Okon’s side a guaranteed lead going into the break.

Alice Ogebe scored a beauty in the 63rd minute, rounding off three Sunshine Queens defenders, before slotting in perfectly and the final goal came in the 79th minute through diminutive forward, Maryann Ezeanagu to round up a classical scoreline in the final game of the NWFL Premiership Super 6.





In a well attended final ceremony, which was graced by the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, NFF first Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Phillip Shuaibu, NFF Board Members, Alhaji Ahmed Fresh, Sheriff Rabiu Inuwa, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Nigeria Referee Association Boss, Alhaji Tade Azeez and other dignitaries.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode noted that she is satisfied with the quality of games played in the Championship and remained optimistic that Nigerian representatives at the CAF Women Champions League will represent the country well starting from the WAFU Qualifiers.

Rivers Angels topped with 11 points, while Delta Queens ended second with 9 points, FC Robo Queens followed closely in the third position with 8 points, while Sunshine Queens in 4th position finished with 7 points, Bayelsa Queens and Edo Queens ended with 5 points and 3 points respectively.