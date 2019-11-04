<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers Angels reclaimed the Nigeria Women’s Premier League title after beating Confluence Queens 1-0 at Agege Stadium on Sunday.

The Jewel of Rivers had last won the country’s top-flight crown in 2016 when they defeated Nasarawa Amazons 4-3 on penalties, while Confluence Queens were making a maiden final appearance.

Having failed to reach the final since 2016, Rivers edged holders Bayelsa Queens 4-2 on penalties to ensure a final spot and were set to square up against Confluence, who piped Adamawa Queens.

Rivers started their bid to reclaim the title on a high as they were awarded a penalty kick from the spot after a Confluence Queens defender handled the ball in the area three minutes into the game.

Cecilia Nku left nothing to chance in converting from the spot as she sent the Confluence Queens goalkeeper in the wrong direction to put Edwin Okon’s side in front at Agege Stadium.

However, Confluence were handed a lifeline after a Rivers defender handled the ball in the box but Precious Christopher missed from the spot to deny the Lokoja side an equaliser in the 23rd minute.

The Lokoja based ladies troubled Rivers with the duo of Addo Yina and Ozinuchi Amewhule but could not find the cutting edge to make up for the unfortunate miss before half-time.

After the restart, Confluence took control of the game but their dominance failed to be rewarded as they were denied by Rivers goalkeeper Chaimaka Nnadozie in the opening stages.

Before the 75th minute, striking pair of Vivian Ikechukwu and Ibinabo Georgewill came close to also extending the lead for Rivers, but the Kemi Famuditi-led defence stood resilient.

On the brink of full time, goalkeeper Nnadozie made a breathtaking save to deny a brilliant strike from Yina to ensure her side celebrated their first league title in three years and overall fifth.

Having emerged champions, Rivers Angels were rewarded with a cash prize of three million naira and a training tour to Spain while runners-up Confluence Queens got two million naira.

Earlier, former champions Bayelsa Queens defeated Adamawa Queens 4-0 to place third in the Super Four tournament and they went home with a million naira.