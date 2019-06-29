<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivaldo believes his fellow countryman Neymar owes Barcelona’s supporters an apology.

Two summers ago, Neymar left Barça in a world record €222m switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

And in recent days, rumours suggesting the Brazilian could be about to make a sensational return to the Camp Nou have been rapidly gathering pace.

But Rivaldo – who played for the Blaugrana between 1997 and 2002 – believes the 27-year-old needs to earn the acceptance of the club’s fans by admitting he was wrong to leave in the first place.

“It’s a difficult decision,” Rivaldo told Goal.

“It’s difficult because of the way Neymar left. I think a lot of the fans are angry with everything that happened, but football is how it is, football is good, and Neymar is a great player who has personality.

“So if he comes here of course there will be times when he is criticised by some fans, but in the games, the training sessions, Neymar will still be the same Neymar, and it could be something special for Barcelona.

“He should say sorry. Officially, yes. Say sorry, say he was wrong, say that this is his home, that he is going to be the difference.

“I think that all the fans… many will understand, they’ll see him on the pitch in the league, the Champions League, doing things well, and the fans will forgive him easily.

“If it’s like it was when he was here playing football before together with Messi and Suarez, it was great for the club. If they win the Champions League, I don’t think it will be a problem for the fans.”

According to a report by Catalan outlet Sport on Friday, Neymar’s family are so confident of leaving Paris that they are in fact already house-hunting in Barcelona.

He’d better get drafting that apology letter too.