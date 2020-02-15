<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona legend Rivaldo has given reasons captain Lionel Messi would never leave Camp Nou for any other club in the world.

Messi has been linked in recent weeks to join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Juventus but Rivaldo believes the Argentine captain is a player of just one club.

According to the Brazilian legend, Messi would not benefit leaving the La Liga champions, adding that he has affection for Barcelona and vice versa.





“I don’t believe Messi will ever leave Barcelona and not this summer,” Rivaldo told Betfair ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Getafe on Saturday.

“He will end his career at Camp Nou because he has been one of us since age 14, he has a big affection for Barcelona and the club for him, so I don’t think he would benefit from leaving.”

“I see Messsi as a player of just one club, like Francesco Totti of AS Roma or Rogerio Ceni of Sao Paulo.”