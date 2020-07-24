



Brazilian legend, Rivaldo, believes it would be interesting if Juventus star Douglas Costa joined Manchester City.

Rivaldo thinks Costa is one of the top players in his position and hopes the winger can get a move to the big stage of the Premier League.

City are considering the Brazilian, who has 10 goals and 21 assists in 100 appearances for Juventus, as a replacement for Leroy Sane.





“Looking at the transfer market, I think Douglas Costa moving from Juventus to Manchester City would be an interesting possibility,” 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo told Betfair.

“Costa hasn’t played too much at Juve and could find a bigger stage to shine at City as it seems the club is trying to sign him.

“A professional career is so short it will be important for him to find a new club where he can play more regularly.

“He is a great player, who I really admire.”