



Rivaldo is backing Barcelona over a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

City’s record goal scorer will end a trophy-laden 10 year spell at the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in June.

“Signing Aguero on a free transfer could be a coup for Barcelona,” the former Blaugrana playmaker told Betfair.

“He has a good relationship with Lionel Messi and, with Barca missing Luis Suarez this season, Aguero would probably go straight into the starting 11.





“His arrival could also [help] new club president Joan Laporta persuade Messi to stay at the club.

“Memphis Depay and possibly Erling Haaland are said to be in conversations with the club.

“But those players will cost big fees, so [head coach Ronald] Koeman should carefully weigh up the options before rejecting them, especially when we are talking about a player of Kun Aguero’s quality.”