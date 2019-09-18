<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Portugal international and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo says sex with model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is superior to the best goal of his glittering football career.

The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner picked his overhead kick for Real Madrid against his current side in April 2018 as his favourite goal ever, but added that it does not compare to being with his current partner.

Ronaldo connected with a cross from Dani Carvajal to score an incredible goal in the 2017-18 Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Upon seeing the goal, the home faithful in Turin gave Ronaldo a standing ovation, despite the Portugal star scoring for the visiting team.

That goal would help see Real Madrid past Juventus into the semi-finals, where they would overcome Bayern Munich before then beating Liverpool in the final for their third consecutive Champions League win.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview on ITV Ronaldo whose hat-trick against Spain at the last world cup in Russia remained impressive in the minds said nothing compares to being under the sheets with her partner Geo.

“No, not [when compared] with my Geo, no!” Ronaldo said as he laughed at the question from Morga

“I tried to score this goal for many, many years,” Ronaldo said. “I had scored 700-odd goals but I hadn’t done this. I thought, ‘Finally I had scored a bicycle, the beautiful jumping’.

“The way I had done against [Gianluigi] Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League. It was a beautiful goal.”

Ronaldo may not have known it at the time, but just months after scoring that goal he would be joining Juventus following a legendary nine-year run at Real Madrid.

The former Manchester United forward has said that the reception he received from Juve fans after scoring that goal helped to convince him to join the Serie A club.