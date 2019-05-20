<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rita Chikwelu scored her first Swedish Damallsvenskan goal this season in Kristianstads’ 3-0 win over Eskilstuna United in Sunday’s top-flight game.

The Nigeria international fired Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir’s ladies in front just three minutes into the encounter.

Before half-time, Therese Ivarsson made it 2-0 and Maja Bodin struck late to guarantee the hosts victory at home.

Chikwelu, who was making her seventh league appearance this season, featured for the entire duration of the game for Gunnarsdottir’s side.

On the other hand, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okobi was in action for just nine minutes, while compatriot Halimatu Ayinde was not dressed for Eskilstuna.

The win helped Kristianstad get back to winning ways and they are now sixth on the log with 11 points, while Eskilstuna are in eighth position with five points from seven games.

Up next, Kristianstads will travel to face Josephine Chukwunonye’s Kungsbacka on Saturday, while Eskilstuna will visit Linköping on Monday.