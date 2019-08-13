<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinard has slammed Red Devil target Paulo Dybala for snubbing a move to the Premier League.

The Juventus forward was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer but the move fell through and the Argentine remained with the Serie A Champions until the close of the Premier League transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur was also created with a move for the attacking midfielder but the deal collapsed before the end of the Premier League transfer window as well.

“A lot of players have declined coming to Man Utd in recent years. They’ve chosen somewhere else,” he told the Daily Star.

“But I don’t know how Dybala had the audacity to turn them down when he’s on the bench at Juventus. He needs to start playing some football.

“Maybe he’s thinking: ‘I want to be Champions League or I’ll sit on the bench. I’d rather do that than play at Man Utd.’

“Well, I’m happy he didn’t come, then because you haven’t got the right minerals that I want in a Man Utd player!

“I want someone who wants to come and thinks: ‘Man Utd need to get back to being a top team, I want to be the catalyst’. That’s the type of person you want to come through the door.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] has gone with younger players. James and Wan-Bissaka are two young, young, young players with huge potential. They’re projects.”