



Legendary Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils should go for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Calvert-Lewis, 24,who missed his side’s 0-0 draw with Brighton on Monday through injury – is enjoying the most prolific season of his career so far, with 19 goals in 32 games in all competitions.

It is little secret that United will be on the hunt for a new forward this summer, especially if Edinson Cavani decides to return to South America.

The likes of Dortmund pair Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are being strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

But speaking to the five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said United could look a little closer to home.

“Listen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for me I love him,” he said.

“I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball.

“I was speaking to Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year and he mentioned Inzaghi and said he didn’t need many chances to score goals and he scores goals in and around the six-yard box.





“I look at Calvert-Lewin this season and he’s listened to that, he’s taken that on board. Obviously he seems a real good student of the game and he’s started putting that into his own game.

“We’ve seen the rewards he’s had – he’s got into the England squad by scoring loads of goals in and around the six-yard box, scoring those ugly goals.”

Ferdinand believes that United will prioritise other targets ahead of Calvert-Lewin, but thinks he could still prove to be a superb bit of business if the others fall through.

He added: “I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of left field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact. He’d get on the end of the things created by Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Greenwood etc.

“It’s whether Ole sees that as something that is feasible or am I not going to get the likes of Haaland or Kane? If either of those come up they’ll be first choice as long as the money is not crazy and it’s doable.”