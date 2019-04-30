<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has held talks with the club’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, over the possibility of becoming the club’s new sporting director, the UK Metro reports.

The Red Devils are restructuring behind-the-scenes and are keen to bring back former players to be part of the new set up.

It is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s assistant, Mike Phelan, is in talks to become the club’s first-ever technical director too.

But United want another figure to oversee recruitment and strategise off-field management.

Paul Scholes has also been considered for the role, but Ferdinand is believed to be the leading candidate.