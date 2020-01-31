<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand has revealed the two former Manchester United players that helped in the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Ferdinand former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani had a great impact in the deal to ensure that Fernandes chose Manchester United above any other clubs despite the Old Trafford giants showing some signs of slothfulness in wrapping up the deal.

“I’ve spoken to a few of his teammates at the national level and club level,” Ferdinand told FIVE.





“Nani, my old teammate, says he’s a fantastic player, says he’s perfect for England. Says he’s got all the tools, all the right attributes.

“Cristiano said he’s fantastic, creates chances for him. He can manipulate the ball, take the ball, confident. These are the type of things that you want to hear when Manchester United are signing a player.

“So fans, based on what I’ve heard about him and what I’ve seen, I’m hopeful and confident that this guy can go out there and do the job.”

Fernandes is expected to make his debut this weekend against Wolves in the Premier League.