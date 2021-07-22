Rio Ferdinand reveals biggest regret at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, says he regretted not having won one of the two Champions League finals the team played against Barcelona and the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Recall that the Red Devils lost twice to Barcelona, first in the 2009 finals where the team lost 2-0 then in 2011, where they also lost 3-2 in the finals.

Ferdinand’s haul would be the envy of most players, but having been part of a United team which dominated domestically, the former England captain in a chat with Planetfootball, said he hugely regrets the fact he was never able to lift the FA Cup and that he won only one of the three Champions League finals he played in.

“My problem has not been thinking about the good times – and there were plenty of those at Manchester United – but sitting back and feeling gutted about the finals I lost, what I should have won.

“I think to myself at times, I can’t believe we didn’t win that one, we should have won this. How the hell did we lose that 2009 FA Cup semi-final against Everton? That is one that I still think about quite a lot. It drives me crazy we lost that game. We should never have lost that.

“The two Champions League finals against Barcelona (2009, 2011), I’d love to have won at least one of them and then there is that FA Cup final against Arsenal (2005) we should have won, easily.

“How did we lose that? Unbelievable. We had enough chances to beat them easily and then they won on penalties. You think about that, even now.”