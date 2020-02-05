<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has named top stars he believes should win the prestigious Player of the Year award.

Ferdinand named Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson; Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne as the players best suited for the award at the moment.

The Former Man United legend, said Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who he described as the best defender in the globe, should not be named Premier League Player of the Year.

With Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, the Reds have conceded just 15 goals in the Premier League while recording 11 clean sheets which is the most in EPL.

However, Ferdinand feels that Herderson, Mane, Vardy or De Bruyne are more deserving of the accolade.

Ferdinand told BT Sport, “I think he (Van Dijk) is undoubtedly the best defender in the world, the best centre-back in the world now.”





“He’d get my vote for best defender, best centre-half, but he wouldn’t get my vote for Player of the Year. I think there are a few other people probably vying for that accolade.

“But he has been tremendous. I think he’s a fantastic footballer. He is calm, cool, collected, strong and quick. All the attributes you’d want in a modern day player.

“And he carries himself very well – I love the way he carries himself.

“I think Jordan Henderson has been very good. I think Mane has been my favourite player when I watch Liverpool if I’m honest.

“When I watch Liverpool he’s the person who gets me off my seat more than anyone. He’d definitely be up there.

“Vardy’s been good, scoring those goals. Kevin De Bruyne – when you watch him he just purrs. So there’s a few names there.”