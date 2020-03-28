<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester United defender and club icon has suggested that the Red Devils should avoid signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Ferdinand has hailed Coutinho as a ‘great player’, and a ‘huge talent’, but the former England defender feels that the Brazilian is not needed at clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City. Instead, he feels that Tottenham would be an ideal destination for Coutinho, while a move to Arsenal won’t be a bad option.

“I think he is a great player, a huge talent, I think he needs saving,” Ferdinand said during a Q&A on his official Instagram page.”





Coming into the Premier League to the right team would be a saviour for him – he needs that. I would have said Man United before Bruno Fernandes turned up, but not now.”

“Barely any team can afford him where he would fit in. He wouldn’t fit into City, Liverpool, not any teams like that. Would he be a good addition, yes? Not Man United though, and he played for Liverpool so it is a difficult one. The rivalry is mad.”

United do need to bolster their attacking department and have been linked with a move for Jadon Sancho. Coutinho won’t be a bad signing for the Red Devils given his experience and versatility, but there are better options elsewhere.

On top of that, a move to Manchester United will surely tarnish Coutinho’s whatever-good-left image among the Liverpool fans forever.