<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has criticised Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli following Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

A first-half goal from Donny van de Beek gave the visitors all three points against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Ferdinand blamed Alli for his lackluster performance against Ajax, adding that the England international was not effective in midfield throughout the duration of the match.

“You’ve got to play Alli near the striker. Dele Alli in midfield just doesn’t look the same player,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“His best asset is running onto things, running onto the box. He is great at doing that and scored many goals in the last couple of years, but when you drop him into midfield, the dimensions of the game change.

“I feel he sees the game better from a further forward position.”