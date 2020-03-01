<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised Bruno Fernandes for the impact he’s made at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand has credited the Portuguese midfielder for bringing the best out of his teammates already.

“He’s come in and he’s been a breath of fresh air,” the BT Sport pundit said on his YouTube channel. “There’s no heirs and graces and he looks like he’s come in and is someone who wants to play football and enjoys his football.





“He’s somebody who is going to have an impact and have an influence on other people it seems. He’s come in and I’m seeing improvements in other people’s performances.

“Mata for one, he and Mata have linked up very well. He plays the ball into people, his awareness of space and people around him is phenomenal.

“It’s still early days, we can’t say he’s the saviour, but where we are now he’s scored two back-to-back penalties, but more importantly it’s been his performances, how he’s carefree his imagination.”