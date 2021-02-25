



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has disclosed that the only two teams that can stop Manchester City from winning the UEFA Champions League are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Ferdinand made this assertion on BT Sport after Man City defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday.

He thinks PSG and Bayern pose the biggest threat to City claiming their first ever major European crown.

“I think Bayern have got the experience and the quality,” Ferdinand told BT Sport after the match.





“But I think Paris Saint-Germain as well.

“In having the two wide players or your two cheating and saying to Man City, “are you going to commit”? Not cheating, asking questions.

“Asking, tactically, will you stay back or will you keep shooting forwards in a shootout?

“If you’re playing against a team with the likes of Mbappe and Neymar in a shootout, you’re dicing with it there.

“It would be good. It would be interesting to see if we can get it.”