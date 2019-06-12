<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rio Ferdinand has admitted he is interested in becoming Manchester United’s first technical director, but says the role has not yet been defined by the club.

Ferdinand, who spent 12 years at Old Trafford, is one of a number of candidates the club has spoken to about taking up the role.

“It all depends on the shape of the job.

“I don’t think it’s all been outlined at Man United in terms of ‘that’s the job and this is the description’. I think there’s a lot to talk about within that.

“To be fair to Man United, in that kind of role, the responsibility that comes with that, you can’t lie and say that that’s not a turn-on.

“Because you are helping to shape the fortunes of a club of that stature. That’s a huge job.

“All the boxes would have to be ticked that you’ve got in in your head before considering something like that.

“I think decisions made at a football club – not all (but) some of them – should come with a football thought process in the background somewhere, (someone) that understands that side of it and can make that kind of decision,” Ferdinand told Sky Sports.